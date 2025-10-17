Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Burnley vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18th October, 15:00 UK time

Two newly promoted teams in Leeds United and Burnley are set to lock horns for the first time in the Premier League this season when domestic action returns after the international break. Burnley and Leeds secured automatic promotion last term and invested in the transfer market over the summer.

However, things are yet to go all their own way after the first seven games of the new league season and both are looking for some sort of inspiration to get things going.

Despite a positive start, which saw Leeds end August in the top half of the table, all has not been rosy in Yorkshire. Even though there have been pats on the back for a solid start, Daniel Farke’s men are 15th and just four points ahead of Burnley, who are in the drop zone.

Leeds actually considered whether to keep Farke in the summer. His position came under the scanner and Richard Keys claims that Leeds United supremo Paraag Marathe offered his job to Jose Mourinho.

A winning run is therefore of premium importance at this point in time, not just for Farke, but also for his side. Farke has reported mixed injury news, with Lucas Perri fit again, while Dan James could even make the bench, but Willy Gnonto has had to undergo hernia surgery.

Leeds’ performances have pleased Farke, but the reason they have suffered is because of their inability to kill games off, as was the case in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The Burnley game, despite being an away one, can be seen as an ideal opportunity to bounce back, especially as Leeds have shown they can win on their travels, comfortably seeing off Wolves.

For Scott Parker, on the other hand, things cannot go any worse. Burnley have managed just four points in seven games and have lost four of their last five. They did not shy away from spending in the summer but doubts remain about whether the new boys were of the standard needed to match the level of the Premier League.

If Leeds turn Burnley over at Turf Moor then, despite the early stage of the season, there will be big pressure on Parker, who then will face a real six-pointer away at Wolves.

Burnley played out a draw and a win over Leeds in the Championship last season and that will encourage Parker.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley Leeds United Dubravka Darlow Walker Bogle Tuanzebe Struijk Laurent Rodon Esteve Gudmundsson Hartman Ampadu Tchaouna Longstaff Cullen Stach Florentino Aaronson Anthony Harrison Foster Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Burnley: LLDLL

Leeds United: LDWLD

Key Men

Burnley

Parker has put a lot of faith in 25-year-old Lyle Foster, who has yet to repay that faith. In the seven matches Burnley have played, Foster has scored just once. He faces a late fitness test ahead of this game.

Maybe the manager’s 5-4-1 formation has proven to be a barrier and the striker is not getting the deliveries he would have wanted. However, against another newly promoted team, Parker could decide to break the shackles and allow his forward players to play more freely.

If he does not, the two full-backs in the five-man defence – Quilindschy Hartman and Kyle Walker – will have to share quite a significant load of delivering good crosses into the box.

Jaidon Anthony, who is hugely respected by Leeds boss Farke, could also have a role to play.

Leeds United

Farke is not expected to change his approach against Burnley and that means that Martin Dubravka’s goal is going to be threatened and not just on a few occasions.

Summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come close to scoring but has yet to set the stage on fire. There cannot be any better place to do that than inside Turf Moor and he may well fancy his chances.

Two other newcomers, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, can also be key, not just because of their goalscoring abilities, but also because of their ability from set-pieces; Stach has just won an award for one of his set-pieces.

Result Competition Burnley 0-0 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 0-1 Burnley Championship Leeds United 3-1 Burnley Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Leeds have built a reputation for being an attacking unit. Even against a well-established Premier League side such as Tottenham, Leeds had an xG of 1.66, compared to Tottenham’s 0.52. They also enjoyed more touches inside the opposition box, but somehow found the end product missing.

With the burden of playing the bigwigs not on their shoulders, the Whites could prove themselves more lethal against an already under pressure Burnley team.

Parker, on the other hand, will need to allow his players more freedom to get into the gaps between Leeds’ midfield and defence, so that they can then get shots on target and test Karl Darlow or Lucas Perri in goal. Being in front of their fans will give the team a boost at least.

They can also draw courage from the fact that Leeds last beat them at Turf Moor in 2021.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Burnley 0-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Burnley vs Leeds United will not be shown live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary on each side’s official website.