Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Former West Brom manager Carlos Corberan is ‘worried about the situation’ at Valencia and ‘needs to win’ against Alaves on Monday.

It has been a poor start to the La Liga season for Corberan’s team, who find themselves 15th in the table with eight points from eight matches.

They have lost their last two games, against Oviedo and Girona, respectively, with Corberan making no bones about being unhappy with the 2-1 defeat to Girona.

There is pressure on the former West Brom boss at Valencia, as Los Che were expected to kick on under his leadership.

According to Spanish programme Tribuna Deportiva, the 42-year-old is ‘worried about the situation’ his team find themselves in.

It is suggested that Corberan now needs to prove he is a good coach and needs to guide Valencia to all three points on Monday against Alaves.

Corberan did business for Valencia over the course of the summer transfer window and one of the arrivals was winger Largie Ramazani from Leeds United.

Club Years Alcorcon (youth) 2013-2014 Doxa 2016-2017 Ermis 2017 Leeds United U23s 2017-2020 Huddersfield Town 2020-2022 Olympiacos 2022 West Brom 2022-2024 Valencia 2024- Carlos Corberan’s managerial career

Ramazani has struggled to show his best though and is now looking at a spell out due to injury, further reducing Corberan’s options.

The former West Brom boss will be deeply disappointed by Valencia’s season so far and admitted while he was at the Hawthorns that he is obsessed with being the best manager he can.

Having worked at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, Corberan has been clear that the Argentine tactician is someone he rates as a genius and is grateful to have learned from.

Following the clash with Alaves on Monday, Corberan’s Valencia will then welcome Villarreal to the Mestalla, before taking a trip to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid at the start of November.