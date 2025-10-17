Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage has filed a lawsuit against Brazilian club Botafogo as he seeks unpaid wages and a fee for his sacking.

Lage was in charge at Molineux between 2021 and 2022, overseeing 51 Wolves games and registering a win percentage of just over 37.

He was sacked by Wolves in October, 2022, and decided to head to Brazil for his next job, being appointed as Botafogo boss in July 2023.

He lasted 15 games in charge of the club, winning four of those, with seven draws and four losses.

Botafogo sacked Lage in October 2023; his next job was in charge of Benfica where he only left his post in September this year.

Lage has been chasing Botafogo for money he feels he is owed after his sacking and now he has involved lawyers.

He has now filed a lawsuit against the Brazilian side, according to ESPN (via Fogaonet).

Lage is suing Botafogo for unpaid wages and not being paid a fee when he was sacked.

Club Years Benfica B 2018-2019 Benfica 2019-2020 Wolves 2021-2022 Botafogo 2023 Benfica 2024-2025 Bruno Lage’s managerial history

It is suggested that he is suing Botafogo for a sum of around €1.4m.

Under Lage, Wolves finished tenth in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign, with Raul Jimenez top scoring in the league.

However, things changed for the worse in his second second and he was sacked and replaced by Julen Lopetegui.

Lage is again without a job, but he is sure to be an attractive target for teams needing to make a managerial change.

At the moment, Wolves are not in that camp, but they could be soon as they have yet to win in the Premier League this season, which las left them struggling.

It is a situation which is weighing heavily on current Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.