Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope ‘has taken up’ the option of another year on his Magpies contract, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The shot-stopper had been due to be out of contract at St James’ Park next summer, at which point he could move on as a free agent.

Newcastle signed Aaron Ramsdale in the summer transfer window and it seemed that Pope would be pushed down the pecking order.

However, Pope has so far successfully held on to the number 1 shirt at Newcastle and he is not planning an exit from the club.

He ‘has taken up’ a year’s option in his Newcastle contract and will be under contract until the summer of 2027 at the Premier League side.

It is suggested that the year’s option is part of a reward for helping Newcastle to reach the Champions League this season.

Pope will want to keep hold of the number 1 shirt for as long as possible and see off competition from Ramsdale.

Club Appearances Burnley 155 Newcastle United 104 Charlton Athletic 38 York City 24 Bury 22 Cambridge United 9 Aldershot 5 Nick Pope’s appearances by club

Ramsdale snubbed firm interest from Leeds United and Sunderland to complete a move to Newcastle in the summer.

He has had to look on as Pope, 33, has turned out in all seven Premier League games for Newcastle, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Pope also played in Newcastle’s two Champions League league phase fixtures so far, against Barcelona and Union SG.

He was tipped to live up to his billing at Newcastle by a Championship boss when he arrived, who promised the Magpies that while Pope is ‘not as fashionable’ as other goalkeepers, he is ‘better than them’.

Pope has now gone past the 100 appearances mark for Newcastle, keeping an impressive 41 clean sheets in the process.

With another year on his deal, the goalkeeper can now face the future at Newcastle with a bit more security.