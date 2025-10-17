Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sunderland will not go back in for summer transfer window priority target Jhon Lucumi in the winter transfer window, despite suggestions to the contrary.

Strengthening the backline was a key aim for Regis Le Bris over the summer and the club persistently chased Bologna centre-back Lucumi.

That interest persisted even after Omar Alderete was landed, while the arrival of Nordi Mukiele did not see the Black Cats lose their admiration of the Colombia international.

Even in the closing days of the transfer window, Lucumi wanted the move to Sunderland to happen.

As Sunderland’s top target, they have been tipped to go back for him when the winter transfer window opens in the hope Bologna will then sell.

However, that will not happen, according to journalist Nick Barnes, with the Black Cats not plotting a winter window move.

He wrote on X: “I understand #safc are not going to resurrect their interest in Lucumi in January.”

Defender Club side Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace Jhon Lucumi Bologna Yerson Mosquera Wolves Alvaro Angulo UNAM Willer Ditta Cruz Azul Johan Mojica Real Mallorca Davinson Sanchez Galatasaray Andres Roman Atletico Nacional Defenders in Colombia’s latest squad

Sunderland, who are due to host Wolves on Saturday, have had a superb start to the Premier League campaign.

Whether that has influenced Le Bris’ thinking over a new year swoop for Lucumi remains to be seen, but Sunderland likely feel no need to act hastily.

Bologna could well demand a premium to let Lucumi go midway through the campaign and Sunderland could feel no real reason to pay over the odds.

With just over two months to go until the winter window opens though, much could change at the Stadium of Light between now and then.

Waiting until next summer to go back for Lucumi would also not be without risk as Colombia have qualified for the World Cup and impressive performances at the tournament could boost his value.