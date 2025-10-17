Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has revealed that summer signing Randal Kolo Muani is ‘in contention’ to face Aston Villa this weekend.

Spurs managed to pull off a transfer coup by landing the striker on loan from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

He has yet to play for Tottenham though, due to a dead leg, caused in training through a clash with Pape Matar Sarr.

The good news for Tottenham however is that Frank is now able to unleash him against Aston Villa this weekend – match preview here – because Kolo Muani is in contention to feature.

Fellow striker Dominic Solanke has progressed in his recovery, while Yves Bissouma is out for a few weeks.

Frank told a press conference: “Kolo Muani has trained for two weeks with the team – he looks better and better – and he’s in contention for the weekend.

“Dom’s progressed well post-surgery, he’s moving forwards.

Competition Goals Ligue 1 29 Bundesliga 16 Serie A 8 German Cup 7 Champions League 3 Randal Kolo Muani’s top competitions by goals

“Biss unfortunately had a situation with the national team and has a ligament issue in his ankle so he’ll be out for a few weeks.”

Kolo Muani will want to make sure he is playing on a regular basis, especially in a World Cup year, something which Frank understands.

The Tottenham boss stressed it is his job to make sure that the striker is doing as well as he can and then the rest will take care of itself in terms of his France hopes.

“The World Cup is far away in general. I understand the players are thinking about it. I haven’t spoken to him about it.

“What I am focussing on is making sure he is in the right place and performing as well as he can for us and the rest will take care of itself from there.”

All eyes will be on whether Kolo Muani gets the chance to be involved against Aston Villa on Sunday, but throwing him in from the start given a lack of game time may well be viewed as a risk.

The PSG star could well find joy against a tired Aston Villa defence if he comes on as a late substitute, which may well be a track Frank takes with him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.