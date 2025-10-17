Pete Norton/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies is not worrying about Blues attacker Kyogo Furuhashi and is sure that goals are coming for the former Celtic man.

Eyebrows were raised when Birmingham managed to tempt the Japan international to the Championship in the summer and he joined from French side Rennes.

Kyogo has not scored for Birmingham in the league yet though and one former star recently remarked that he is struggling.

He came close to breaking his duck in the 84th minute of the match against Wrexham before the international break, but that goal was disallowed for being offside.

Kyogo’s manager, though, sees promising signs and is happy about the fact that the Japanese international has been getting chances.

Giving an insight into Kyogo’s performances on the training ground, Davies revealed that he has been making a lot of finishes, which is a good sign, suggesting that goals are coming.

“I have always said that he gets lots of chances”, Davies said at a press conference (2:12).

“He has been sharp, to be fair, in training this last week [during the] international break.

“Lots of finishes and that is a good sign because you can see that it is coming.

Competition Goals Scottish Premiership 63 J1 League 42 J2 League 17 Kyogo’s top goalscoring competitions

“I just think with Kyogo, the fact that he always gets chances is the encouraging part and I know he can score because I have seen hundreds of goals that he has scored.”

Davies insists he has full faith in the Japanese striker to be able to deliver the goods for Birmingham.

“He has just got to continue to keep believing in himself like I believe in him and it will come good.”

Birmingham are due to take on Hull City this weekend amid mounting pressure on Davies.

One former Championship star has even gone as far as to say the clash is a must win one for Blues.

Birmingham have won just three of their nine league games so far this season.