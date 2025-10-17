Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United talent Harvey Vincent is disappointed that he did not score against Athletic Bilbao B, but stressed that playing teams of different age groups throughout the season is ultimately beneficial for his side’s development.

Scott Gardner’s Leeds United Under-21s side have made a mixed start to the new season as they sit eleventh in the Premier League 2 and have won and lost one game in the National League Cup.

In the Premier League International Cup, though, they have won both of their games, beating Sporting Lisbon Under-21s and Athletic Bilbao B.

Vincent, 18, is a product of the Leeds academy, and after plying his trade for Leeds Under-18s, he is a regular for the Whites Under-21s.

On Wednesday night, the young Whites defeated the Spanish side 2-0, thanks to goals from Logan White and Alfie Cresswell.

Vincent expressed his delight following the win, but he did admit that he was disappointed not to see his name on the scoresheet on Wednesday night.

“It was something that we were focused on during the prep – sort of finding that weak side and catching them on the transitions”, Vincent told LUTV (0:20) when he was asked about the win over the Spaniards.

Club Points Leeds United U21s 6 Manchester United U21s 3 Anderlecht U21s 0 Borussia Dortmund II 0 Sunderland U21s 0 West Ham United U21s 0 Sporting Lisbon B 0 Athletic Bilbao B 0 Premier League International Cup Group D

“And you are coming into the game knowing there will be plenty of opportunities.

“[I am] disappointed not to score in the first half, hit the post [as well].

“But at least we got the win.”

He was also asked if playing against teams of different age groups helps them and he reacted positively, saying it helps in their development.

“We play different teams every week.

“Then we are coming up against senior sides, [that is] a physical battle.

“Teams like these are technically unbelievable.

“But it is good to play different teams week in and week out, it is good for our development”, he added.

While Leeds did get the win, boss Gardner was not thrilled with their performance and thinks it must improve.

Up next, the young Whites face Halifax Town in the National League Cup on 21st October at the Shay Stadium, as they look to win their second game of the cup.

Vincent has two goals so far this season in all competitions to his name and he will look to score against the National League side next week, after missing out on scoring against Athletic Bilbao B.