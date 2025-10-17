Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender John Souttar believes that former manager Russell Martin had a ‘unique’ style of play and says the squad ‘enjoyed’ it on the training ground.

The Gers have begun the season in dreadful style, having been eliminated from the Champions League and suffering defeat in both their Europa League fixtures while managing only a solitary win in the Scottish Premiership, leading to the dismissal of Martin.

Kevin Muscat is said to be ‘edging towards’ an agreement with Rangers, after Steven Gerrard turned down an opportunity to return, as the Gers look to appoint Martin’s replacement.

They host Dundee United this weekend, with the game previewed here.

Souttar, on being asked to reflect on Martin’s time at Rangers, acknowledged that the results were simply not acceptable despite showing some signs of promise at times.

The centre-back though, had only good words to say about Martin’s style of play, calling it unique and one which they enjoyed while training, irrespective of match outcomes.

Souttar told a press conference (0:39) “I think everyone knows the results weren’t good enough.

“I thought there was points where we showed a bit of promise. I thought it was a a unique style of play.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“One that the boys enjoyed on the training pitch, but ultimately on the weekend or during the week, we didn’t get the results that you need to be here.”

Richard Keys feels that the problem at Rangers runs deeper than Martin and that questions need to be asked of CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

The summer, which now feels like a distant memory, had one former Rangers star excited by Martin’s appointment, while another sounded out the risk of the current crop of players at the Gers being ill-suited to the style of play Martin might have desired to implement.

In a few short months, the situation had soured to the extent where Martin required a police escort after his final game against Falkirk.

Souttar and the other players will know that the fans ire can be possibly turned towards them now if the results continue to be unfavourable, with the focus point for criticism in Martin now gone.