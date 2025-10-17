Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 18th October, 15:00 UK time

Rangers’ owners, the 49ers, are scrambling to win back the fans following the disastrous appointment of Russell Martin as manager.

Now, following Steven Gerrard flying in to the UK for talks, but then rejecting the manager’s job, it is Kevin Muscat who is in pole position for the post.

Muscat is closing on an agreement with Rangers, but it looks as if the Gers will have to wait until late November to bring him to Glasgow, as closes out the Chinese season at Shanghai Port.

In the meantime there are matters on the pitch to focus on to make sure Hearts and Celtic do not pull too far away, with the Dundee United clash at Ibrox on Saturday a key game.

Stevie Smith will be in the dugout for the game and he has insisted that he is trying to keep things as normal as possible while knowing the three points are an absolute must.

Dundee United arrive at Ibrox having shown that they can be dangerous, putting three goals past Hibernian at Easter Road in September and following that up with a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen.

There may also be some extra freshness, with Dundee United pair Will Ferry and Iurie Iovu not playing over the international break despite being called up.

Terrors boss Jim Goodwin will know what a win over Rangers would do for his side in the Scottish Premiership, potentially pushing them up to third, and he will also be aware that now could be the perfect time to do it.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Dundee United Butland Kucherenko Tavernier Iovu Souttar Esselink Cornelius Keresztes Meghoma Stephenson Barron Sevelj Rothwell Camara Raskin Ferry Gassama Dolcek Antman Sapsford Miovski Moller Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: DWLDD

Dundee United: DLWDW

Key Men

Rangers

With Rangers going through a tough time, the onus will be on skipper James Tavernier to stand up and guide his less experienced team-mates through the uncertainty; the right-back has already seen numerous managerial changes at the club and knows the drill.

A fallout with Nicolas Raskin did much to push Russell Martin through the door and the Belgian remains key to whether Rangers will sink or swim against Dundee United.

There is some concern over a lack of goals from Bojan Miovski and the Dundee United game, at home, should be set up for him to score.

Dundee United

Jim Goodwin, the Dundee United manager, has earned praise for the work he has done with the Terrors, bouncing back from a poor spell at Pittodrie. If he wants Dundee United to be real contenders for a European spot, winning at Ibrox would not hurt.

The onus will be on Dundee United’s attack to make the most of any chances, with Zac Sapsford key to that, while Amar Fatah will be looking to feature.

It is also hard to escape the conclusion that goalkeeper Yevhen Kucherenko will need to be on form at Ibrox to make sure the Terrors leave with something.

Result Competition Rangers 3-1 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Dundee United 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 1-1 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Last three Rangers vs Dundee United meetings

Match Prediction

It will be an afternoon of uncertainty inside Ibrox. The fans have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the team by staying away from the stadium in significant numbers, but now Russell Martin is gone, there should be a calmness.

Dundee United will come looking at something more than just a draw and will therefore do everything to make life difficult for the hosts under Stevie Smith.

Rangers have been having more touches inside the opposition box recently and once they are able to manufacture the final product, they are expected to start winning, especially if Miovski can find his scoring boots.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 2-0 Dundee United

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Dundee United will not be broadcast live in the UK, but fans can follow audio commentary at the websites of both clubs from the kick-off time of 15:00.