Fixture: Sunderland vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18th October, 15:00 UK time

It has been a nightmare of a start for a Vitor Pereira-led Wolves side in the Premier League. The signs have been ominous for quite some time now. In December 2024, when the board sacked Gary O’Neil for underperformance, Wolves were placed 19th in the table.

The new manager bounce clicked and eventually Wolves ended up finishing 16th. Big names went in the summer though and the biggest achievement in the market, keeping Jorgen Strand Larsen amid interest from Newcastle United, may not be enough.

There are big question marks over the summer signings and former Wolves star Matt Murray has pointed towards the poor recruitment process. He feels that the quality is not there and Wolves need to hold on to January for another bite of the apple.

Whatever the reason, the tide needs to turn and it needs to happen quickly. Just changing managers will not solve the problem for Wolves. Against a newly-promoted Sunderland team with minimal experience of the top flight, Pereira will fancy his chances. But Regis Le Bris’ team have already shown that they have not come to be the cause of fun for fans of other clubs.

Apart from their last loss against Manchester United, Sunderland have looked like a juggernaut. Currently placed ninth in the table, they are the only ones among the promoted three who have looked the part and have given no hints of letting up.

Veteran manager Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on the work done at the Stadium of Light by Le Bris, who, he believes, is determined not to follow the route taken by the three relegated teams last season.

Against a struggling Wolves side, Sunderland will be expected to continue their fine form, but Le Bris believes Pereira’s men are better than their results; Sunderland also have an unbeaten home record in the Premier League to defend.

Le Bris will need to assess Omar Alderete and Noah Sadiki before the game after injury niggles over the international break.

Predicted Lineups

Sunderland Wolves Roefs Johnstone Hume Tchatchoua Mukiele S Bueno Alderete Krejci Masuaku H Bueno Xhaka Munetsi Sadiki Andre Traore Joao Gomes Le Fee Arias Adingra Strand Larsen Isidor Hwang Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Sunderland: LWDDW

Wolves: DDLLL

Key Men

Sunderland

For the home team there cannot be anyone more important than their veteran skipper, Granit Xhaka. The ex-Arsenal man holds the team together with his presence in midfield and has so far helped set up three goals for his team-mates.

Yet another very important player for the Black Cats is their goalkeeper, Robin Roefs. Still just 22, he has much growth left in him but he has already attracted attention towards himself with spectacular saves. It would not be a surprise if teams come calling for him sometime soon.

Their main man in attack, Wilson Isidor, can also be a threat in front of goal.

Wolves

It will be a test of manager Pereira’s footballing acumen when they go out in front of a hostile Stadium of Light crowd. He needs that win more than anyone else present there.

He will also have high hopes from his three front men – Jhon Arias, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-Chan. The trio have just one goal between them and that one has come from the latter’s boots. Their struggles are the primary reason why Wolves are placed at the bottom of the pile and have one of the lowest xGs in the league.

Skipper Toti Gomes will also be keen on making a statement after recovering from the flu.

Result Competition Sunderland 3-0 Wolves Championship Wolves 0-0 Sunderland Championship Sunderland 0-0 Wolves Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

The two teams hardly have any knowledge of each other, given that the last time they met each other was back in 2018.

Those records will therefore count for nothing and it will be a fresh start for both Sunderland and Wolves. The home team will definitely try to make the crowd support work in their favour and try to exploit the gaps in the Wolves’ defence.

They will know for a fact that if they can score first, they will have the chance to win.

However, Wolves have been able to show character in their last two matches and can do that yet again against Le Bris’ team. Against both Tottenham and Brighton, there was heartbreak on both occasions, as they conceded late.

Wolves will look to quieten the crowd and then grow into the game. They may score first, but then it could be a familiar tale.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Sunderland 1-1 Wolves

Where To Watch?

Sunderland vs Wolves is not being shown live on TV in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary at each club’s official website.