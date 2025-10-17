James Fearn/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has revealed that it was a wonderful runout for his players in the behind closed doors friendly during the international break.

The Addicks made good use of the two-week break by scheduling a friendly against National League side Southend United, as Jones looked to keep his men sharp.

The two sides matched each other and the friendly clash eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.

Irrespective of the result, Jones was left impressed by the runout his players got in the match, feeling it was well worthwhile.

The sloppy goals Charlton conceded during the match will serve as a learning experience for the players who got the chance to be involved, Jones believes.

“It was a mix of U21s and the first-team group”, Jones was quoted as saying by journalist Richard Cawley.

“We finished with more first-team players on there. It was a wonderful runout.

“I was really happy with the majority of our play.

“We conceded a few sloppy goals, which is a learning curve for those involved but some of our attacking play was wonderful.

“We should have scored considerably more if we had shown a clinical edge.

“It was better than an in-house game.

“Everyone got minutes, pretty much, but it was just what volume.”

New in the Championship this season, Jones will be looking for goals just as much as to keep things tight and his attack has already made an impression.

Former striker Sam Parkin, believes that at least two among Tyreece Campbell, Miles Leaburn, Tanto Olaofe and Charlie Kelman will end up in the Premier League.

Jones himself has been responsible for handpicking his players this summer, one of whom, James Bree, has joked that the manager would have been raging had he snubbed Charlton.

The Addicks’ first match after the international break will be against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.