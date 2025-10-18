Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has insisted that he uses data to create the right message for his players, but made it clear that his knowledge and instincts are his best friends.

The north London club have former Brentford boss Frank as their new manager, to take the project at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium forward.

Spurs have enjoyed a good start to their league campaign and look well placed for a strong season under Frank.

Up next, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday – match preview here.

In the modern game, the use of statistics and analytics has grown a lot, as many clubs rely on data from analysts to approach different opponents differently.

Frank, though, has clarified that he does not prefer going into games completely based on statistics and analytics, stressing that he trusts his eyes more.

The Spurs boss, though, is not completely disregarding analytics, as he admitted that numbers are key to analysing performances and creating the correct message for his players, whether good or bad.

Result Competition Aston Villa 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Aston Villa Premier League Last three Tottenham-Aston Villa meetings

“Not too much to matchdays, I would say”, Frank told a press conference (7:41), when he was asked if he approaches games based on data.

“I use data, of course, to create the right narrative that I want to maybe get across to players or to you guys [journalists], to make sure that we get the right message out there.

“That’s one thing, secondly, I think it’s good to have another indicator or benchmark that you could look towards to analyse performance.

“But my eyes and my knowledge of principles of what I believe in, is always the most important thing.

“But I think it is also important to have the stats to back up the performance, either way, good or bad.”

Frank could hand striker Randal Kolo Muani his Spurs debut against Aston Villa on Sunday, with the Paris Saint-Germain loan star in contention after recovering from a dead leg.

Tottenham have lost both of their last two meetings with Aston Villa, but both of those were at Villa Park.

Aston Villa’s last win at Tottenham was in November 2023, when Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins struck in a 2-1 victory.