Micky Gray insists that Burnley just looked more organised than Leeds United at Turf Moor, as the Clarets claimed a vital 2-0 win in the Premier League.

Goals from Lesley Ugochukwu in the 18th minute and Loum Tchaouna in the 68th minute, the latter coming by way of a superb strike, were enough to give Scott Parker’s side all three points.

The game was one which was earmarked as being important for both sides as they both gained promotion last season and are expected to be fighting to stay up this term.

Leeds managed to hit the post and did create some opportunities, but Gray thinks they just struggle to score goals and lack the instinct to do so at key moments.

In words that Whites boss Daniel Farke will not enjoy, Gray believes that Burnley looked the more organised of the two sides and knew there was a job to be done in getting all three points.

Gray said post match on talkSPORT (18th October, 17:07): “Scott Parker’s team were just more organised.

“They knew what they had to do today, there was a job to be done, a side that’s going to be fighting relegation at the bottom of the season, you pick up all three points.

Game Competition West Ham United (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Leeds United’s approaching games

“I do worry for Leeds United. In front of goal, that lack of quality, that lack of instinct to go on and win football matches.

“They looked at sixes and sevens at times in the game, albeit they did create opportunities.

“Fully deserved for Burnley. They deserved all three points.”

Leeds had been widely hailed for a solid start to the season, with one former Whites star insisting Farke’s approach is working, while Burnley were viewed as having struggled.

The result though means that Burnley are now just a point behind Leeds in the Premier League standings, while the two clubs also have exactly the same goal difference.

Before the clash, Farke had insisted it was not a must-win game, but the German boss will still have pinpointed it as a match to get something out of.

Leeds next have another big clash against a side at the wrong end of the Premier League table as West Ham United visit Elland Road.