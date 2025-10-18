Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former AIK Stockholm boss Bartosz Grzelak has admitted that he wants to see ex-West Ham United manager Graham Potter as the next Sweden boss.

The Sweden national team have some quality players to call upon, as the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga and Lucas Bergvall make up the ranks.

Jon Dahl Tomasson though could not magic up a winning side and was recently sacked as Sweden manager.

The Swedish FA have been looking to find a replacement for him, as they try to turn around the country’s results on the international stage.

Recently sacked West Ham boss Potter, who rose to prominence while managing in Sweden, is now the clear front runner for the job.

Grzelak, who managed Swedish side AIK Stockholm and was assistant coach of Sweden Under-21s, has also been added to the list to be the next Sweden coach.

He admits that if Sweden did come calling then there is really no decision to be made.

Country Points Switzerland 10 Kosovo 7 Slovenia 3 Sweden 1 UEFA World Cup qualifying group B

“It goes without saying that you would have said yes”, Grzelak told Swedish outlet Norrortsporten.

“It is an honour to lead a Swedish national team and I think most coaches feel that way.

“It is almost a duty to show up if the association calls and you are available.”

However, when he was asked who he wanted to see as Sweden’s coach, Grzelak said that he wants to see Potter take over, as he feels the ex-Hammers boss has everything to succeed.

“Graham Potter, who has strong connections to Swedish football and is also extremely competent.

“He probably has all the conditions to succeed.”

Potter managed Swedish outfit Ostersund for seven years and his stock in Sweden remains high.

His recent managerial stints though have not been without criticism and Richard Keys recently insisted he is not a big club manager.

Keys though is on a different page to David Moyes, who is an admirer of Potter’s managerial ability.