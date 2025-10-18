Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers return to action after the international break by playing host to Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United side at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon – match preview here.

With Russell Martin having been sacked following a disastrous spell in charge, Stevie Smith is the interim boss of the Gers.

Smith has challenged the Rangers players to show what he has seen on the training pitch as they try to get back to winning ways.

Dundee United arrive at Ibrox on the back of a 1-1 draw against Livingston and as the underdogs.

Goodwin though will have emphasised to his players that, with Rangers going through a period of uncertainty, now could well be the best time to play them at Ibrox.

Dundee United have shown they can score goals and found the back of the net three times at Easter Road against Hibernian.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal today, while in defence Smith picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Meghoma.

In midfield, the Gers go with Joe Rothwell, Nicolas Raskin and Thelo Aasgaard, while Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama support Bojan Miovski.

Smith can make changes by using his substitutes if needed at any point and his options today include Mikey Moore and Youssef Chermiti.

Rangers Lineup vs Dundee United

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma, Rothwell, Raskin, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Barron, Chermiti, Bajrami, Cameron, Djiga, Moore, Curtis