Fixture: Burnley vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League – match preview here.

Farke’s men headed into the international break on the back of a loss to Tottenham Hotspur, but they were always expected to be up against it against Spurs.

Now, with Farke having pondered a number of team selection issues, he knows Leeds will be expected to compete with Burnley and come back to Elland Road with something.

Leeds only got a point from both their meetings with Burnley last season, as both sides secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are without attacker Willy Gnonto, who has had to undergo hernia surgery, while Noah Okafor has an adductor problem and misses out.

While Burnley have had a poor start to the season, winning just one game, if they were to beat Leeds then they would close the gap between the two teams to just a point.

Between the sticks for Leeds today is Karl Darlow.

In defence, Farke trusts in Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Gabriel Gudmundsson to keep the door shut.

In midfield, Leeds have Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, while leading the attacking charge are Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke has options to change things via his substitutes and they include Dan James and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Burnley

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Nmecha, Piroe