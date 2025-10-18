Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight boss Ian McCall believes that Rangers‘ Thelo Aasgaard looked like a ‘proper player’ in the Gers’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

The Gers were in action for the first time since Russell Martin was sacked and Stevie Smith is currently the interim boss at Ibrox.

Smith said before the game that he hoped to see the players show what they had shown him in training during the 90 minutes.

Aasgaard got Rangers ahead with a superb strike as he cut inside and curled an effort into the top corner of the net.

Dundee United fought back in the second half though and were 2-1 ahead with 15 minutes left in the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.

Rangers needed James Tavernier to get them out of jail three minutes before full time as it ended 2-2.

McCall thinks that despite the game ending in a draw, Rangers put in a much improved performance, with the atmosphere also a lot better than had previously been the case.

Game Competition Brann (A) Europa League Kilmarnock (H) Scottish Premiership Hibernian (A) Scottish Premiership Celtic (N) Scottish League Cup Next four Rangers games

He believes Rangers could do with a left-back and a striker, as well as needing to toughen up, but hailed Aasgaard as a ‘proper player’, with the Gers giving him space to do his work.

“Rangers need a striker, they need a left-back, and they need to be a bit mentally stronger. Again it’s Tavernier who comes up with the equaliser”, McCall said on BBC Radio Scotland (18th October, 17:03).

“But I thought there was a real change.

“There was a change in atmosphere in the first half and there was definitely a change in performance; whenever the ball was given away they hounded it to get it back.

“There was way more width which allowed Aasgaard – who looked a proper player in the first half, his goal was top class – more space to work in.”

Aasgaard was snapped up by Rangers from Luton Town in the summer transfer window and has so far failed to convince on a consistent basis.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Liverpool, but plays for Norway at international level, spent time in the youth ranks at Anfield before leaving for Wigan Athletic.

Aasgaard will want to use his goal against Dundee United to kick on for Rangers over the coming weeks.