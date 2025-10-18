Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to lock horns with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees boss may feel that playing Manchester City after the international break, which has seen Pep Guardiola’s players fly across the globe, could be the best time to get a result.

Moyes would likely have been more confident had Everton been playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium though, a ground which has just been dubbed world class and won an award.

Manchester City are now on a seven-game unbeaten run and headed into the international break by beating Brentford 1-0.

Everton ended Crystal Palace’s unbeaten record before the break and will travel with confidence, but their last win at the Etihad came in 2010.

Jack Grealish is unable to play as Manchester City are his parent club, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is back following a ban. Nathan Patterson is injured.

Jordan Pickford, who has just signed a new Everton deal, is between the sticks.

At the back, Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a four.

In midfield, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Charly Alcaraz, while Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

If Moyes needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench and they include Merlin Rohl and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Manchester City

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, King, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam