Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United may be lacking a ‘little bit of know-how’ in the team, former Premier League defender Alvin Martin thinks, after the Magpies lost at Brighton.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled to translate performances into results in a number of games in the Premier League this season.

After a Nick Woltemade leveller at Brighton with 14 minutes left, Newcastle looked all set to scoop a point on the south coast.

Danny Welbeck, who scored Brighton’s opener in the first half, popped up though with six minutes left to make it 2-1 to the Seagulls and lock in all three points.

Newcastle have just nine points from eight Premier League games so far, while they have won none of their four league games on the road this term.

Martin, a former West Ham United defender, admits Newcastle have often slipped to defeat by the odd goal in games.

He raised the possibility they are lacking know-how in games, to make sure they get over the line and avoid losing.

Game Competition Benfica (H) Champions League Fulham (H) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (H) EFL Cup West Ham United (A) Premier League Next four Newcastle United games

“They’ve lost games by the odd goal”, Martin said on talkSPORT (18th October, 17:15).

“I just couldn’t see them losing that Arsenal game and they managed to do it in the last minute, Barcelona the same, Liverpool, all odd goals in the latter stages of the game.

“Maybe there is a little bit of know-how that needs to be in this Newcastle team.

“But look, today they were competitive, the game could have gone either way.

“But it’s a blow for Eddie.”

Howe cannot look for a quick fix in the Premier League as the demands of reaching the Champions League means he must switch focus back to that competition next.

Jose Mourinho is due to visit St James’ Park with his Benfica outfit in the Champions League in midweek.

The Magpies’ next Premier League assignment will see them play host to Marco Silva’s Fulham next weekend.