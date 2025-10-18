Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former top flight star Micky Gray has sounded the alarm about Leeds United after he saw the Whites go down 2-0 away at Burnley in the Premier League.

Leeds headed to Turf Moor looking to get back to winning ways, but without winger Noah Okafor, who has an adductor problem; Jack Harrison replaced him.

Daniel Farke still picked a side he thought would get the job done against Burnley, but it was the Clarets who opened the scoring with 18 minutes on the clock when Lesley Ugochukwu headed home from a Kyle Walker cross.

Brenden Aaronson hit the post in the first half, while Farke then made changes in the second period as Leeds chased the game.

A superb strike from Loum Tchaouna in the 68th minute though settled the match in favour of the hosts, handing them a much needed win.

Gray believes that the result should set alarm bells ringing for the Leeds fans as the Whites just do not look to have enough firepower.

He insisted Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be a prolific goal-getter for the Whites and other players like Lukas Nmecha, Jack Harrison and Aaronson are just not players who can make the difference on a weekly basis.

Brought on Replaced Dan James Brenden Aaronson Lukas Nmecha Jack Harrison Joel Piroe Anton Stach Ao Tanaka Ethan Ampadu Daniel Farke’s substitutions at Burnley

“Leeds looked really, really poor in stages of the game”, Gray said on talkSPORT (18th October, 17:12).

“Yes, they [Leeds fans] should be [worried]. I just don’t think they have got that firepower.

“I don’t just want to criticise Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he just doesn’t look like that centre-forward who is going to get that ten, 15 goals a season for you.

“Nmecha came on, Dan James; they didn’t really create anything for them.

“Other players like Jack Harrison, Aaronson, they are not the type of players who are going to win matches on a weekly basis for you.

“I think Leeds are going to struggle come the end of the season to stay in the Premier League.”

Leeds brought in a host of players during the summer transfer window, but were still chasing another attacker, that they did not get, on deadline day.

Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao was a key target, however Leeds failed to tempt him to Elland Road and the player recently revealed why he picked Marseille ahead of the Whites.