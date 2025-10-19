Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has picked his Celtic lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Dundee at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Hearts extended their lead at the top of the table on Saturday by easing to a 3-0 win away at Kilmarnock to put pressure on Celtic to respond today.

The Bhoys start as firm favourites to get all three points at Dundee, a side sitting second bottom of the league table and with just one win to their name in the league this season.

Dundee did though hold Celtic to a draw the last time the two sides met at Dens Park and would gladly take a repeat today.

With Hearts five points ahead in the Scottish Premiership table though, Celtic will know they dare not slip up at Dundee.

Dundee may hope that Celtic have one eye on their midweek European match, which sees Sturm Graz arrive at Celtic Park in the Europa League.

For today’s game, Celtic have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

In defence, Rodgers goes with a back four of Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney, as he looks to keep the door shut.

Midfield, a key battleground, sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, while Benjamin Nygren, Yang Hyun-jun and Sebastian Tounetki support Kelechi Iheanacho in attack.

If Rodgers needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench to turn to and they include Arne Engels and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee

Schmeichel, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Hatate, Nygren, Yang, Tounekti, Iheanacho

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Balikwisha, McCowan, Kenny, Engels, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest, Donovan