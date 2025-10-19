Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has told Alexander Isak that he is not at Newcastle United anymore and increased scrutiny comes with playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The Premier League champions forked out a huge £125m to take Isak from St James’ Park in the face of fierce resistance from Newcastle.

He has needed time to get up to speed, having missed pre-season at Newcastle, and has been eased into action by Liverpool.

Isak started against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, but drew a blank as Liverpool lost 2-1, being replaced in the 72nd minute by Federico Chiesa.

The Sweden international did have opportunities and Aldridge was disappointed he did not take any of them.

The former Liverpool striker has no doubt that Isak will eventually score goals, however warned that the scrutiny is on another level compared to what he experienced at Newcastle.

Aldridge said on LFC TV (19th October, 18:35): “I expect him to score them. The first one, that he snatched at, I expect him to hit the target at least, but the second one, in the corner, it was pretty much near the goalkeeper.

Brought on Replaced Wirtz Bradley Jones Gravenberch Ekitike Mac Allister Chiesa Isak Frimpong Salah Liverpool’s substitutions vs Manchester United

“When you see him at Newcastle, he finds the corners really well.

“Again, it is the pressure of being a Liverpool player, scrutinised.

“He’s not at Newcastle now.

“We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and you are scrutinised in every game.

“If you make mistakes, wow, they are on top of you. You’ve got to stand up and be counted.

“I’m pretty sure Isak will get the goals, but we’ve got to find him a way to get him the chances as well.”

Liverpool are now in a mini-crisis after losing their last four consecutive games, with the pressure on Arne Slot to turn things around.

They head to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League league phase in midweek, before then taking a trip to the capital to play Brentford in their next Premier League clash.