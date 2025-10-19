Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Aston Villa to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Thomas Frank’s side head into an important block of games before November’s international break kicks in and Aston Villa, despite their poor start, could reasonably be considered competitors for a Champions League spot finish.

The Spurs boss will have analysed all the data around Aston Villa before the clash, but was clear in the build-up to the game that his instinct and knowledge are the main things he bases his decisions on.

Frank will know that Tottenham have lost their last two meetings with Aston Villa, however both those games were at Villa Park.

All three points for Tottenham this afternoon would move them up to second in the Premier League table, even if only temporarily.

Frank though is aware of the challenge and insists that he rates Villa as a side who are good when they build up the play and have a fantastic structure about them.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while in defence, Frank selects a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In midfield, Tottenham have Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Xavi Simons, while Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert will support Mathys Tel.

If Frank wants to try to change the flow of the game by using his substitutes then he has options available and they include Randal Kolo Muani and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Aston Villa

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Simons, Kudus, Odobert, Tel

Substitutes: Kinsky, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Sarr, Kolo Muani, Byfield