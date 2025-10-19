Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kevin Muscat’s move to become the new Rangers manager ‘is now off’, with the Australian not convinced over the club’s ‘recruitment model’.

Rangers turned to Muscat after Steven Gerrard flew in for talks to only then reject the chance to return to Ibrox.

The spotlight has been on the model that has been put in place at Rangers, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell under the microscope.

It did seem that Muscat was close to agreeing to become the new Rangers manager and would take the job following the end of the Chinese league season.

Muscat is currently trying to get Shanghai Port over the line in the Chinese Super League.

It then emerged that Muscat would only take the Rangers job if he was given a ‘major say’ over signings.

That looks to have not been forthcoming as, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, his move to Rangers ‘is now off’.

Result Competition Quingdao 3-4 Shanghai Port Chinese Super League Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-1 Shanghai Port Asian Champions League Shanghai Port 3-2 Wuhan Three Towns Chinese Super League Beijing Guoan 2-3 Shanghai Port Chinese Super League Shanghai Port’s recent results

The journalist wrote on X: “Kevin Muscat’s Rangers move is now off.

“Rangers informed today. It followed advanced talks, but Muscat had second thoughts on his fit within the recruitment model.”

Rangers currently have Stevie Smith filling in as interim boss, but now find themselves in a concerning situation.

Now two managers have publicly knocked back the idea of becoming the new Rangers manager.

The Gers have a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Celtic looming large on the horizon, while they continue to drop points in the Scottish Premiership.

While Celtic did lose this weekend, league leaders Hearts extended their advantage at the top of the table.