Nottingham Forest could confirm Sean Dyche as their new manager later today after he verbally agreed to take the role in talks on Sunday evening.

Forest sacked Ange Postecoglou as boss following a loss to Chelsea on Saturday, with the Australian departing without winning any of his eight matches in charge.

The Tricky Trees instantly opened talks with managerial candidates and it is former Everton boss Dyche who has got the nod to come in and save the club’s season.

Scottish giants Rangers, who sacked Russell Martin recently. were interested in Dyche for their managerial role, but he took himself out of the running.

Now Dyche’s arrival as Nottingham Forest boss is imminent and could well be confirmed later today.

Journalist Rob Dorsett wrote on X: “Sean Dyche has verbally agreed to become the new #nffc manager, following detailed talks last night.

“Final legal bits now being sorted, and he could be confirmed in the role later today.

Club Years Watford 2011-2012 Burnley 2012-2022 Everton 2023-2025 Sean Dyche’s managerial career

“Both sides keen for a quick deal with Porto to play on Thursday.”

Dyche will represent a very different style of play to Postecoglou and the Nottingham Forest players will be required to change their mindset once again.

He has already been backed to make Nottingham Forest better defensively and the Tricky Trees will look to feel that impact quickly.

Dyche’s last job was in charge of Everton and a former Toffees winger claimed he was ‘harshly undervalued’ for the work that he did while in charge of the club.

He will take over a side sitting in 18th spot in the Premier League standings and just one league win to their name this season.

While Forest’s meeting with FC Porto in the Europa League will be viewed as important, Dyche is likely to see his first Premier League match in charge, away at Bournemouth, as more crucial.

Dyche, 54, came through the Nottingham Forest youth set-up as a player and was there when Brian Clough was in charge at the City Ground.