Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has predicted Spurs will finish mid-table at the very best if they continue to perform as they did against Aston Villa.

Spurs were looking to hit the ground running after the international break when they hosted Unai Emery’s men at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Spurs did see his side take the lead when Rodrigo Bentancur struck with just five minutes on the clock, but a Morgan Rogers goal eight minutes before half time made sure the two teams went in level.

Emi Buendia, on off the bench, then struck for Villa with 13 minutes left to seal all three points for the visitors.

Buendia’s strike came from the edge of the penalty box as he angled a low effort into the bottom corner of the net, giving Guglielmo Vicario no chance.

Tottenham could have gone second had they won and former Spurs defender Vega is not happy with what he is seeing at the moment.

He claims that if things continue as they are then the maximum Tottenham can hope for this season is to finish in mid-table.

“Spurs mid-table max if it’s like that. That’s reality!” Vega wrote on X.

He also admitted that he finds Spurs a tough watch at the moment.

“It’s excruciating to watch Spurs! It does not excite me at all… Average.”

Frank threw summer arrival Randal Kolo Muani, available after injury, on off the bench with eleven minutes left as he searched for a leveller.

Kolo Muani did have an opportunity from a crossed ball into the box, but swung and missed, in a sign that he still needs to gain match sharpness.

The France international will hope for more game time when Spurs head to face Ligue 1 side Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday.