Commentator Sam Matterface is not surprised by Wolves struggling and revealed a conversation he had with someone who was at Molineux 18 months ago to back it up.

Wolves have seen an upturn in their performances in recent games, however it has not been enough to get them their first league win of the season and they remain deep in trouble in the Premier League.

Vitor Pereira’s side lost 2-0 away at Sunderland on Saturday to remain rooted to the bottom of the table with two points from eight games.

It is a situation which, according to one former Wolves star, is weighing heavily on boss Pereira.

The club lost further key men over the summer in the shape of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Nelson Semedo, which led another ex-Wolves man to criticise the recruitment to replace them.

Matterface is not surprised about Wolves’ struggles given the recruitment and recalled a conversation he had with someone at Molineux 18 months ago.

He explained the view was that Wolves were heading for relegation and it would simply be a matter of time.

Brought on Replaced Hoever Doherty Fer Lopez Joao Gomes Arokodare Rodrigo Gomes Tchatchoua Arias Wolves’ substitutions at Sunderland

“I remember speaking to someone probably 18 months ago who was at Wolves and they said ‘this team will get relegated, it’s just a matter of time, it will happen eventually'”, Matterface said on talkSPORT (19th October, 14:42).

“Because they can’t keep doing what they are doing, which is asset stripping it, selling talent that they have got and then replacing it with inferior talent.”

Wolves have scored just five goals in their eight league matches so far, conceding 16.

The club have continued to back Pereira, but their next two league games, against Burnley and Fulham, are likely to be fixtures which will need to produce Wolves’ first Premier League win of the campaign.

Sandwiched between those matches is an EFL Cup clash at Molineux against Chelsea, with Wolves having seen off West Ham United and Everton in earlier rounds.