talkSPORT

Commentator Sam Matterface feels that Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been a fantastic find for the Black Cats and dubbed him ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Sunderland went into the summer transfer window wanting to bring in another goalkeeper to beef up their options for the Premier League and set their sights on Poland international Marcin Bulka.

They managed to agree a fee with French side Nice for his signature, but saw Bulka snub a switch to the Stadium of Light in favour of a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Neom.

Attention was turned towards the Netherlands and shot-stopper Roefs, who was on the books at NEC Nijmegen.

A deal was done for Roefs to move to Sunderland and he has been a sensation between the sticks for Regis Le Bris’ men.

Other clubs were told when Sunderland signed the 22-year-old that they had been sleeping on the sidelines by missing out on him.

Matterface appears to agree and thinks Sunderland have a real find on their hands in the shape of the ‘absolutely brilliant’ Dutchman.

Level Year Netherlands U16s 2019 Netherlands U17s 2019 Netherlands U19s 2021-2022 Netherlands U21s 2024-2025 Netherlands 2025- Robin Roefs at international level

“The goalkeeper, Roefs, he’s absolutely brilliant”, Matterface said on talkSPORT (19th October, 14:48).

“I think he is an absolutely terrific find.”

Roefs has been propelled into the spotlight since joining Sunderland and has even broken through into the senior Netherlands squad on the back of his Black Cats displays.

The goalkeeper will want to make sure he keeps hold of the number 1 shirt at Sunderland and puts himself on the plane with the Netherlands for next summer’s World Cup.

Roefs kept a clean sheet at the weekend as Sunderland beat Wolves 2-0 in the Premier League, with Le Bris’ men continuing to defy pre-season predictions for them to struggle in the top flight.