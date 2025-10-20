Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ex-Premier League winger Perry Groves admits he just cannot see where Wolves are going to get their goals from this season, with the Old Gold deep in trouble.

Vitor Pereira saw his side lose 2-0 away at newly promoted Sunderland on Saturday and they are rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Wolves, who did manage to see off late interest from Newcastle United in Jorgen Strand Larsen in the summer transfer window, have scored only five times in eight league games.

Matheus Cunha did leave Molineux though, taking 15 league goals last term out of the team.

Wolves have made attacking signings, with Tolu Arokodare joining from Belgian outfit Genk, Fer Lopez landing from Celta Vigo and Jhon Arias arriving from Fluminense.

The club’s summer recruitment has been criticised however and though quality is an issue, Groves admits he just cannot see where the goals are going to come from.

Groves said on talkSPORT (19th October, 14:43): “It’s not just the quality. It’s where the goals are going to come from.

Signing From Tolu Arokodare Genk Fer Lopez Celta Vigo Jhon Arias Fluminense Wolves’ attacking signings this summer

“Matheus Cunha was their top scorer last season with 17 and Larsen, who was like a stranded person up front yesterday on his own, he got 14.

“Then look at the next ones on the list, [Rayan] Ait-Nouri, got five, [Goncalo] Guedes got five, he’s gone to Real Sociedad.

“So where are they going to get their goals from? That’s the problem.”

Big money attacking signing Arokodare has so far been given five outings by Pereira, but only two of those have been starts, and he is still waiting to score his first Premier League goal.

Strand Larsen is also yet to find the back of the net and Wolves need the Norwegian to find his goalscoring boots soon if they are to climb the Premier League table.

Wolves will need to breach Burnley’s backline next time out, with the Clarets visiting Molineux having lost all four of their away league games this season, conceding 13 goals in the process.

If Pereira’s men cannot pick up all three points then the pressure will only grow.