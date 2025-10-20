AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan is full of praise for Everton talent Isaac Heath, who he thinks has a superb ability to pick others out, unselfishly.

The 20-year-old winger began his youth career at Leeds United and Everton picked him up in 2017 from the Whites’ academy.

He showed his ability in Everton’s youth sides and in May, the Liverpool-based club offered him a new contract, which keeps him at the club for two more years.

In the summer window, Heath was loaned out to League Two side Accrington Stanley and when he joined, Doolan stressed that the Toffees talent has the ability to get people off their seats.

One former EFL star hailed Heath for his ‘superb’ performance against MK Dons last month and he has been showing his ability since then.

The 20-year-old Leeds-born winger has scored twice and provided three assists so far for Stanley, adding a goal and an assist at the weekend.

Doolan’s side smashed Swindon Town 4-0 at the weekend, where Heath provided an assist to hat-trick hero Paddy Madden, and the Stanley boss stressed that the Toffees loanee is learning all the time.

Club League Leeds United Premier League Everton Premier League Accrington Stanley League Two Clubs Isaac Heath has been on the books at

The 56-year-old stated that Heath will have dips in his performances, but he pointed out that when he plays with his head up, he shows his best qualities.

“[He is] quality. He is learning all the time”, Doolan told Accrington’s in-house media when he was asked about Heath’s performance.

“He is another one that is at the other side of the scale, if you like, or the end of the scale to Paddy [Madden].

“He’s just learning his trade.

“He’s come out as his first loan, excited everyone in all the games he played.

“And he is going to have a little dip every now and again.

“But whenever he puts performances in like that – when he picks his head up, he picks people out unselfishly.

“He has got that with those qualities about him to do that which is great.”

Doolan is well aware of Heath’s talent levels and he has made it clear before that he will do his best to help the Toffees’ youngster develop.

Now it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old will be able to impress his parent club with his performances under Doolan, who is an Everton fan.