Richard Keys believes Ange Postecoglou lost too many of the Nottingham Forest players too soon into his reign as boss and feels he wanted to change too much.

Tricky Trees owner, Evangelos Marinakis, controversially sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after a slow start, even though he took Forest to the Europa League.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Postecoglou was appointed following Nuno’s sacking, but things went horribly wrong.

The Australian was in charge for 39 days at the City Ground, managing eight games in all competitions, drawing two and losing the other six.

Postecoglou was keen to change Nottingham Forest’s style of play and set about that task, despite not having had a pre-season with the squad.

Keys believes that the Australian wanted to change too much too soon at the City Ground.

He stressed that Postecoglou ended up losing a number of players at the club rather than keeping them on side.

Person Position Sean Dyche Manager Ian Woan Assistant Tony Loughlan First team coach Steve Stone First team coach Billy Mercer Goalkeeping coach Adam Burrows Fitness coach Nottingham Forest coaching staff

“Do we congratulate Ange on setting a new record? Sacked after 39 days”, Keys wrote on his blog about Postecoglou.

“We all saw it coming. How come he didn’t?

“He wanted to change things too quickly, I’m afraid.

“Look – I’m not suggesting things at Forest were calm following Nuno’s departure – or even leading up to it, but Ange didn’t get players on board.

“He lost too many too quickly.

“Why change a solid back four – one of the best in the league last season – into a five?”

Nottingham Forest have appointed ex-Everton manager Sean Dyche as their new boss and he is now preparing the team for a game against FC Porto in the Europa League.

When Dyche was linked with the Nottingham Forest job, one Premier League star suggested he was sure to make them better defensively.

Now all eyes will be on whether he does just that in the coming weeks.