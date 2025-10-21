Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has admitted that Birmingham City loan star Tyler Roberts has been an impactful signing for them, stressing that he was unlucky not to score more than once against Luton Town at the weekend.

The Gloucester-born talent grew up in West Brom’s academy over the years before Leeds United recognised his potential and picked him up.

Roberts played more than 100 games for the Whites, 51 of them came in the Premier League, with the attacker believing that playing in the top flight helped him to mature.

And after five years at Elland Road, Birmingham signed Roberts, but so far, he has made only 21 appearances for Blues.

Last season, Birmingham loaned him out to Northampton Town, and in the last summer window, League One side Mansfield Town got him on a season-long loan.

He took the first three games to settle down, but in his next three league games, he scored three times, which Clough is pleased with.

The Stags boss clearly admitted that Roberts has been a ‘good player’ for them, and also stressed that Mansfield’s best moment against Luton at the weekend came from Roberts.

Game Result Rotherham United (H) 2-1 Reading (A) 1-1 Luton Town (A) 0-2 Games Tyler Roberts has scored in so far

“Yes, he has been a very good player”, Clough told Mansfield’s in-house media (3:50) when he was asked about the Birmingham loanee’s spot-kick against the Hatters.

“That’s his third [goal] now? He’s got in his last three or four games or something like that.

“He is still building up his fitness; that is going to take a while.

“But he got through another 70 minutes.

“He was getting a bit of cramp in his calf as Reece was when they came off; the substitutions were not because of injuries.

“But yes, Tyler tucks that [penalty] away.

“Before that, I think, our best move was when he hit the crossbar, and it was so unlucky.

“[If] It’s an inch lower, he scores a brilliant goal.”

Roberts has been getting plaudits this season as his team-mate praised the recruitment team for bringing in the Blues loanee in the summer window.

Clough himself also hailed Roberts for his fluidity in playing anywhere across the frontline.

It remains to be seen if he will be able to keep his consistency up and show glimpses of his abilities that he showed early doors at Leeds.