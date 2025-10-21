Michael Regan/Getty Images

Daniel Kanu has been lauded for his goal at the weekend by Walsall boss Mat Sadler, but the boss feels that the Charlton Athletic loanee should have scored at least two more goals.

The forward came through the youth set-up at the Valley and broke through into the senior side.

The 20-year-old has an impressive 71 senior appearances for the Addicks to his name, but in the summer window, he was loaned out after Charlton won promotion back to the Championship.

Charlton are looking to see Kanu play on a regular basis while on loan at Walsall in League Two, maintaining his value and kicking on with his development.

Kanu is getting the chance to do just that under Sadler and has had an impressive start to life with Walsall.

Last month, he scored three times in three games on the bounce, but following that, he failed to score in the next three matches.

At the weekend, however, Kanu did score, and the Saddlers boss let his delight be known at seeing the Charlton loanee back on the scoresheet.

Player On loan at Alex Mitchell Plymouth Argyle Gassan Ahadme Stevenage Terry Taylor Northampton Town Kaheim Dixon Crawley Town Nathan Asiimwe AFC Wimbledon Zach Mitchell Hibernian Daniel Kanu Walsall Micah Mbick Colchester United Oliver Hobden Farnborough Toby Bower Farnborough Charlton Athletic players currently out on loan

“There were a lot of good performances – pleased for Daniel to score”, Sadler told Walsall’s media when he was asked about Kanu’s goal.

“On another day, he gets a couple more, and Aaron [Pressley] does as well.

“So, as I said, I am not going to be too despondent, not going to be too over the top with the assessment.”

Walsall, though, lost the game 2-1 against Barrow, and Sadler lauded Kanu for showing his discontent for not scoring more goals, as he had chances to get something out of the game.

“I think he had another couple of chances, didn’t he?

“And how clinical he is in front of the goal, I think he is probably kicking himself, well he was.

“That’s what I say about the group – they are amazing, because straight away he is thinking about, could I have taken one of those chances?”

Sadler rates the Charlton loanee’s impact at the club highly, as he talked up the influence he has at the club.

Walsall still sit at the top of the League Two table and Kanu will look to continue his goalscoring form to steer the Saddlers closer to League One when his side face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.