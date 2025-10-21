Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has backed Portsmouth to secure a result against high-flying Coventry City this evening.

Pompey got promoted to the Championship last season and had a comfortable campaign, as they finished 16th with 54 points.

John Mousinho’s side are currently 14th in the Championship table, taking a point off Leicester City, who are one of the promotion favourites at the weekend.

Portsmouth drew 1-1 against the Foxes, and they are set to face Frank Lampard’s Coventry City, who have scored 14 goals in their last four games without reply, this evening at Fratton Park.

The Sky Blues are currently the table toppers in the Championship and have put up a host of impressive, attack driven, results.

In December 2024, Lampard’s Coventry were beaten 4-1 by the Fratton Park outfit, which Parkin pointed out when discussing the game.

Parkin feels that the Sky Blues will not win their fifth game on the bounce, as he backed Portsmouth to register a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Result Competition Coventry City 1-0 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 4-1 Coventry City Championship Portsmouth 0-2 Coventry City Friendly Portsmouth vs Coventry City last three meetings

The former Championship forward admitted that he has been ‘burned’ backing Pompey’s opponents and he picked Mousinho’s men to get a point against an incredible Coventry side.

“Let’s remember that Lampard’s Coventry were absolutely thumped at Fratton Park, very early in his tenure”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (10:22) about the Coventry and Portsmouth game.

“It was Brad Collins, who had a night to forget in goal for Coventry, sparking the big debate about who should be the number 1.

“It is a tough ask for Pompey to back up a great point at Leicester again, but I am going for them to do it.

“I seem to be backing Portsmouth’s opposition quite a lot and was burned at the weekend.

“I am going to go for a 2-2 here.”

Coventry have been impressive this season and Richard Keys believes that the Sky Blues are the best Championship side this term.

Now, it remains to be seen if Pompey will be able to show their steel at Fratton Park and stop Coventry’s winning run.