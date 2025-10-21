Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sutton United boss Chris Agutter is convinced that his side will see the best version of West Ham United Under-21s in the National League Cup this evening.

Mark Robson’s side have made a decent start to the new campaign, as they have won, lost and drawn two games each in the Premier League 2, but they have impressed in the cup competitions.

They smashed League Two side MK Dons last month, 5-1 in the EFL Trophy, which sees them sit second in their group in that tournament.

The young Irons also got the better of National League Side Woking to start their National League Cup journey back in August, as they registered a 2-0 win.

Up next, they are set to take on National League side Sutton United this evening; the Amber Chocolates sit second bottom in the league standings.

The Hammers’ senior side have appointed Nuno as their new manager and some of the youth side coaches have been called up for the first team, with the Portuguese pleased with their performance.

Agutter is clear that Robson’s side will look to impress their coaches against Sutton, which convinces him to say that they will get the best version of West Ham Under-21s at the VBS Community Stadium.

Result Competition Sutton 3-3 Hartlepool National League Sutton 3-2 Farnham Town FA Cup Farnham Town 3-3 Sutton FA Cup Sutton United’s last three results

“Obviously, there is a clear way of playing philosophy at the club”, the new Sutton United boss told his club’s media (8:14).

“I am pretty sure all the academy staff are on the same page.

“I don’t have a doubt that it’d be a smooth transition, and equally, if there is a new set of coaches going in there, if I were a player, I’d be wanting to impress.

“The potential new eyes on me and trying to showcase what I can do, because if that is going to be the permanent staffing at the club, then I’d want to make sure that I make the right first impression.

“So, we know that we are going to see the best version of the opposition on Tuesday night, which is what we want.

“And it should bring the best out of us as well.”

MK Dons boss Paul Warne lauded Robson’s side for being clinical against them and he also admitted that the young Irons embarrassed the League Two side.

Sutton United have won only one of their 15 league games and it remains to be seen if West Ham Under-21s will be able to secure their second win in the National League Cup tonight at the expense of Agutter’s men.