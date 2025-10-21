Getty Images

Leeds United starlet Harry Gray has revealed that his aim on the pitch is not just to score goals, but also to excite the fans.

The academy graduate has signed his first professional contract with the Yorkshire club and is now tied down to the Whites on a long-term basis.

The teenager has a history with the club, with a number of his family members having already represented them at the highest level.

Archie was the most recent to star for Leeds, but he was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Now Gray aims to entertain the Leeds fans by being creative on the pitch and not just scoring goals, but also helping with assists.

Being asked by LUTV on what he loves to do on the pitch, Gray said: “Score goals, first and foremost.

“But also I like to excite the fans, be creative and just goals but dribbling, skills, assists, stuff like that.”

Gray’s performances for Leeds’ Under-21 side got him into Daniel Farke’s plans towards the end of last season.

After training with the first-team, he was also given his first-team debut against Stoke City.

Being around the first-team, as Gray admitted then, helped in his development.

Gray also took time to heap praise on his senior team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who he believes is someone adequately experienced to learn from.

“He [Calvert-Lewin] is a great person to learn from and learn a lot because he has played so much in the Premier League and games like that”, the teenager added.

“He has got a lot of valuable experience that I can take and little tips like finishing stuff have been helpful from him.”

Despite his struggles, the former Everton man has earned praise for his attitude in a Leeds shirt.

One Leeds legend, Nigel Martyn, believes that Calvert-Lewin has already shown that he cares for the Whites.

He has also tipped Calvert-Lewin to score goals.