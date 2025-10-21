Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Stoke City out-on-loan attacker Nathan Lowe has stressed that if he is given the chance to play every week, people will see a different ‘Nathan Lowe’ in action.

The Harlow-born frontman began his career at youth side Egerton FC and his progress caught Stoke’s attention.

In February 2023, Lowe made his Stoke debut when was only 18, but could not make his way to the first team consistently, and last season, he was sent out on his first loan to Walsall.

Lowe had an electrifying half-a-season at the League Two club, where he made 25 goal contributions in 30 games for the Saddlers.

The 20-year-old was recalled in the winter transfer window, but failed to get consistent opportunities, which disappointed one former striker, and joined Stockport County in the summer on loan.

Lowe is not a bang on starter at Dave Challinor’s side, but he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Exeter City at the weekend, as he was named in the starting lineup.

The Stoke talent is clear that he will benefit majorly from playing every week, which he stressed helps a lot with match sharpness and energy to put that extra bit of effort in.

Game Competition Port Vale (A) League One Tranmere Rovers (A) FA Cup Luton Town (H) League One Stockport County’s next three games

Lowe is clear that he wants to play every week to show what he is all about, promising to deliver his best for the League One side.

“The more I play, the different side of Nathan Lowe you are going to see”, the Stoke loanee told Stockport’s media (3:51).

“It is easy to say that, but I think, any footballer will say the merits of having a run of games.

“Like, playing two games last week and coming in and playing this game.

“Having that, is just like gold dust.

“Going into the next game, hopefully I have done enough to keep my spot – we will have to see what happens.

“But if I have, I will be even fitter than before.

“And then you sort of making the runs with more intensity, you are feeling fitter.

“So, you can make more runs, therefore, getting more service and it just snowballs.

“Even just confidence wise, just everything about it.

“You just want to play as many games as possible and you will get the best out of me.”

Stockport boss Challinor made his feelings about Lowe clear when he snapped him up, lauding him for having real focus and drive.

Lowe has five goals and an assist in 15 appearances across all competitions for Stockport so far and it remains to be seen if he will start against Port Vale on next Monday at Vale Park.