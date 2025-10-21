Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Halifax Town boss Adam Lakeland has made it clear that he intends to go and beat Leeds United Under-21s, who he feels are a quality side, in the National League Cup this evening.

The young Whites have made a mixed start to their campaign, as they currently sit eleventh in the Premier League 2 table with ten points after six matches.

Scott Gardner’s side defeated Athletic Bilbao B last week 2-0 in the Premier League International Cup.

Leeds talent Harvey Vincent expressed his disappointment at not scoring against the Spanish side, but he was delighted with the win.

Now Leeds Under-21s are set to face National League side Halifax Town in the National League Cup, which they won last year, and one Leeds teenager stressed that playing against men’s sides instilled a fighting mentality in them.

The Shaymen lost their most recent league game, but they won five on the bounce before that, and they started their National League Cup journey by defeating Middlesbrough Under-21s 2-1.

Lakeland revealed that he watched Gardner’s side lose 4-0 to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, stressing that he is looking forward to facing a quality Leeds Under-21s side on Tuesday.

Result Competition Leeds U21s 2-0 Athletic Bilbao B Premier League Int Cup Fleetwood 4-0 Leeds U21s EFL Trophy West Brom U21s 2-2 Leeds U21s Premier League 2 Leeds United U21s last three results

“We had a good start in the National League Cup when we beat Middlesbrough”, the Halifax manager told his club’s media (7:54) when he was asked about facing Leeds Under-21s in the National League Cup.

“And that is our intention on Tuesday when we play a good Leeds side.

“I watched them a few weeks ago at Fleetwood; they have some good players in there.

“It is going to be a decent game.

“We will probably use it to give minutes to a few of the lads who need them.

“It is probably good that we have got that game on Tuesday, considering we had a disappointing result today [losing 2-1 to Truro City].

“Looking forward to it.”

Even though the young Whites lost 4-0 against Fleetwood, their boss, Pete Wild, was impressed with how Leeds wanted to hurt his team.

Gardner, though, warned his side to improve from the Athletic Bilbao B game, as he feels that if they do not make a change to their approach, they could be in trouble against Halifax at the Shay Stadium.