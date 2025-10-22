Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that Anton Stach has been a top signing for the Whites, but stressed that his current physical issues are hindering his recent performances.

The Whites paid £17m to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window for the German midfield star and the move was described as a stab at Hoffenheim fans’ hearts.

His performances early doors received plaudits, as Farke hailed the 26-year-old for his potential to take set pieces, which he executed with a fantastic free-kick against Wolves last month.

However, since Leeds registered the 3-1 win against Wolves, they have lost two and drawn one in their next three league games.

Stach’s performances have dipped and ex-Leeds man Aidy White expressed his concern the midfielder getting turned too easily during transitions.

Farke stressed that Stach is playing with a broken finger and a rib cage injury, which he said is affecting his ability to play freely and show his best qualities.

The Whites boss stressed that Stach is benefiting from some time off this week and he is hoping his countryman will step up once he gets rid of his injuries.

Game Everton (H) Arsenal (A) Newcastle United (H) Fulham (A) Wolves (A) Bournemouth (H) Tottenham Hotspur (H) Burnley (A) Sheffield Wednesday (A) Anton Stach’s appearances this season

“I think, overall, yes, [he] delivered, over the course of the first games, really, really good performances”, Farke told a press conference (23:42) when he was asked about Stach’s dip in form.

“[He has been] a top signing for us, a crucial and key player for us.

“Yes, I would agree that the last two games were perhaps not on the top, top level that he has shown before.

“But it was also due to, he played with a broken finger and also had problems with his body.

“And if you have two or three problems as a player, sometimes, you are more concentrated on yourself than playing with freedom to enjoy yourself.

“I think you could tell about him in the last two games – they were not poor performances, perhaps not at the level that he was before.

“It will be important for him to get rid of these physical problems, with his fingers, with his ribs, anyhow.

“As soon as he is back to his top physical fitness, I think he will then hopefully also keep going and delivering top performances.”

“This is the situation with him, so I think this week of having a bit of time to recover has been beneficial for him.

“And I hope he can step up a little bit, yes.”

Stach has not played for Germany’s senior team since 2022, but his move to Leeds has made Julian Nagelsmann monitor him for his potential inclusion in Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad next year.

Leeds face West Ham United on Friday evening and it remains to be seen if Stach will be able to show his best in Leeds colours against the Hammers.