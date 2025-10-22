Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Hull City assistant Dean Holden has expressed his delight at Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt’s goal against Leicester City on Tuesday night, while lauding him for his positional awareness.

The 23-year-old versatile attacker cruised through Wigan Athletic’s academy and joined Leeds in 2020 as a highly rated teenager.

Former Leeds sporting director Victor Orta called him a game-changer, while another former Whites player backed him to replace Raphinha in the side.

Gelhardt though is currently on his third loan spell away from Leeds; Scottish giants Rangers were keen on the Englishman back in the summer window, but Hull won the race for him.

The 23-year-old has made a fine start to life at the MKM Stadium, as he has already scored four goals and provided one assist in nine Championship starts so far.

On Tuesday night, Gelhardt assisted Liam Millar and scored Hull’s second goal of the night, which saw the Tigers get the better of Leicester City, who are one of the promotion favourites this season.

Hull assistant Holden thinks that Gelhardt’s positional sense was perfect during the second goal, which he described as a fine team move.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2018-2020 Leeds United 2020- Sunderland (loan) 2023 Hull City (loan) 2025 Hull City (loan) 2025- Joe Gelhardt’s career history

“We have scored some good goals recently in recent games, but that second goal was as good as any”, the Tigers assistant told Hull’s media (0:38).

“It was a quick throw-in and some great interchange play.

“We get to the other side of their defenders and Joe’s exactly where you’d want him to be and the ball is on one side, exactly where you’d want our wingers to be.

“And it was a good finish.”

Hull City are riding high with an impressive three-match winning streak, having dispatched Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Leicester City on the bounce.

Gelhardt has three goal contributions in the last two games and he will look to continue his purple patch when Serge Jakirovic’s men face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.