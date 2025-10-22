Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Fixture: Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to lock horns with Monaco at the Stade Louis II in the Champions League this evening.

Spurs were turned over 2-1 by Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, something which set alarm bells ringing for one former Tottenham player.

Now Frank, whose side were held to a 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt on their last Champions League outing, will want to see a return to winning ways tonight.

Monaco were thrashed 4-1 by Club Brugge in their Champions League opener, but held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at home last time out.

That result marked a run of three consecutive draws heading into tonight’s match and the Ligue 1 outfit may well be prepared to take the same outcome again against Premier League opposition.

The two clubs last met in the Champions League in 2016, with Monaco beating Spurs 2-1 both home and away.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while in defence Frank picks Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Archie Gray.

Midfield could be a key battleground this evening and Spurs look towards Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall, while Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert support Richarlison.

There are options on the bench for Frank if he needs to shake things up and they include Randal Kolo Muani and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Monaco

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Gray, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Simons, Johnson, Spence, Sarr, Kolo Muani, Scarlett, Olusesi, Byfield, Williams-Barnett