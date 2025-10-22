Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Min-hyeok Yang has been dubbed ‘absolutely unbelievable’ given his performances at Championship club Portsmouth.

Since signing the teenager from Tottenham on loan at the start of August, Yang has featured in six Championship games for John Mousinho’s Portsmouth team, scoring two goals.

He has been tipped by former EFL star Sam Parkin to step up in the absence of injured Josh Murphy.

Now, after having set up his first goal for Portsmouth, Yang has earned praise from another person in the form of commentator Matt Davies-Adams.

The commentator insists that the Tottenham-contracted player looks ‘absolutely unbelievable’.

“Yang, the South Korean, looks absolutely unbelievable”, Davies-Adams said on What The EFL (6:47).

At the start of this month, the Portsmouth manager himself gave credit to Yang for his recent performances, insisting that he will be feeling ‘on top of the world’.

Player Min-hyeok Yang Ashley Phillips Alfie Devine Will Lankshear Jamie Donley Tottenham talents on loan at Championship clubs

“I think he should be feeling on top of the world, really!” Mousinho said.

“A young lad who has started three consecutive league games for the first time in his career, all in one week.

“He has got two goals off the back of it, and he has had a massive contribution to the game today [against Middlesbrough].

“He should feel full of confidence. I want to see a lot more of that.”

Tottenham signed Yang from South Korean club Gangwon FC in January this year and sent him out on loan to QPR immediately.

Even for QPR, he showed signs of promise, making three goal contributions in 14 matches.

It now remains to be seen whether his performances are enough to warrant him a place in the Tottenham first-team next summer, when Thomas Frank could take a look at Yang in pre-season.

Yang as one senior appearance for the South Korea national team to his name.