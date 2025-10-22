Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has hailed Crystal Palace loanee David Ozoh for his ‘brilliant’ goal against Norwich City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Valencia-born English talent began his youth journey with the Eagles academy and has progressed through the ranks.

Ozoh is highly rated at the London club, but Crystal Palace have been keen for him to further his development through loan spells.

Last year, he was on loan at Derby, but injuries plagued his stint at Pride Park; in the summer window, the Championship side loaned him back in.

Ozoh has been showing his qualities under John Eustace and on Tuesday night, he scored the Rams’ only goal against Norwich at Pride Park, which saw Derby get their second league win of the campaign.

Former Rams defender Barker admitted that the Crystal Palace talent’s ‘brilliant’ goal won them the game against Norwich.

However, the 43-year-old also mentioned that Patrick Agyemang should also get credit for the assist that he provided to Ozoh with his work from the left flank.

Game Competition QPR (H) Championship Sheffield United (A) Championship Hull City (H) Championship Derby County’s next three games

“We just caused them more problems; we had two or three really good chances”, Barker said on the Derby Debrief (1:49), discussing Derby’s win against the Canaries.

“It looked like the ‘keeper who kept it at 0-0 was going to be the hero for them.

“But a few minutes later, we scored, and it was a brilliant goal from David Ozoh.

“I hope we will thank Patrick Agyemang for the work he did, down the left hand side.”

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old defensive midfielder was lauded by Barker for his impressive display against Southampton.

And the ex-Derby star is an admirer of summer arrival Agymenang, who he stressed that can bully people with his physicality.

Up next, the Pride Park outfit face QPR at home at the weekend, in the hope of winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season.