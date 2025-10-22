Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Darren Huckerby has expressed his shock at what one Norwich City defender did to help a Derby County attacker at Pride Park in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Liam Manning’s Norwich were yet again unable to capitalise on their chances, as they fell victim to fellow strugglers Derby County inside Pride Park, losing 1-0 to slide down into the Championship drop zone.

While still trailing 1-0 late in the second half, Derby striker Patrick Agyemang had a header saved by Norwich custodian Vladan Kovacevic, going very close to scoring.

He was then seen lying down with cramp and Norwich defender Jakov Medic immediately came to his aid, holding his leg and helping him stretch.

The incident did not impress Huckerby, who joked that had it been his team-mates Malky Mackay and Craig Fleming, the Derby striker would have been stamped on and not helped.

“It’s a little thing, but I saw our centre-back run over to stretch out the legs of the Derby forward that nearly just scored”, Huckerby wrote on X.

“I can’t get my head round it! Malky and Flem would’ve stamped all over him!”

Club Country Lommel Belgium MK Dons England Oxford United England Bristol City England Norwich City England Clubs Liam Manning has managed

On Norwich’s overall performance in the game, Huckerby insisted that, despite controlling the game in the first half, Manning’s team lacked quality in the final third.

The home side were then outplayed by a side that were there for the taking, according to the 49-year-old.

“Controlled the first half without any real quality in the final third”, the former striker added.

“Got outplayed 2nd half by a team that were there for the taking, we never look like scoring consistently, miles off it!”

Norwich’s lack of dynamism in the final third that has been noted by former EFL star Adrian Clarke.

Manning was backed throughout the summer transfer window, but is now under big pressure and fighting to keep his job.

The Canaries though, in the view of former striker Sam Parkin, should ‘absolutely not’ think about sacking him.