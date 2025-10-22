Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United starlet Harry Gray believes that achieving his goal of playing in the Premier League is ‘attainable’ but to do that, he will need to grab his opportunities when they come.

Gray signed his first professional contract with Leeds on Tuesday, ensuring that he stays with the Whites for a longer period of time.

After raising the bar with his performances in the club’s Under-21 shirt, Gray’s aim now is to make his mark on the first-team by scoring goals for them.

“[The target is to] just to break into the first-team and score in the Premier League”, Gray told LUTV (3:46) after signing his contract.

Asked how he sees the challenge of playing at the highest level in England, the Premier League, Gray added that it is attainable.

Gray understands if that is to happen then he needs to make sure he takes any opportunities that come his way at Elland Road.

“Attainable. I think I can definitely do it but it is just, when my chance comes, I should be able to take it and gain the manager’s trust”, Gray added.

He has been tipped to have a bright Leeds United future ahead of him by senior team-mate Joel Piroe.

Following his senior debut against Stoke City last term, Piroe insisted that the taste of first-team football inside Elland Road should serve as a motivation for him to get more.

In September, Daniel Farke insisted that Gray will play for the side when he thinks he is Premier League-ready.

The Whites are in need of goals after having managed just seven in eight matches.

Whether the German manager feels the need for Gray in Leeds’ upcoming matches, now remains to be seen, but he may be more unlikely to be thrown into a struggling team.