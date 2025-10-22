Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on the shape of his squad heading into Friday night’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United.

Losing away at Burnley at the weekend has put some pressure on Leeds to respond and see off West Ham at Elland Road.

The Hammers arrive at Leeds bang in trouble after a poor start to the season which has already seen a managerial change, with Graham Potter sacked and Nuno appointed.

Nuno though will know if his side can beat Leeds then they would pull to just one point behind Farke’s men.

Equally, Leeds have not won at home since their first game of the season and victory is just as crucial for the Whites.

Now Farke has offered an update on how his squad is looking heading into the game, revealing late decisions will be needed on some players, such as winger Noah Okafor, who missed the Burnley clash with an adductor issue, while there has also been some illness in the camp.

He admitted that two players have missed team training today, putting a further question mark over their potential involvement.

“We have to take some late decisions. It’s definitely for sure”, he told a press conference.

Game Date West Ham (H) 24/10 Brighton (A) 01/11 Nottingham Forest (A) 09/11 Leeds United’s next three games

“Obviously we have a few problems in the offense in terms of availability. Willy Gnonto and Noah Okafor are making some good progress in their rehab, but they were not able to complete the whole team training in this week so far.

“Noah was not out as long as Willy, perhaps for him it is a bit more realistic to be involved, but we will see.

“Also a few players are struggling with illnesses at the moment like probably the whole country is doing at the moment.

“Also, Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk missed team training today, so also question marks about their availability.

“There will be some late calls and then we will see who is available on Friday night.”

If Struijk does not make the cut then there will be big expectations that summer arrival Jaka Bijol comes into the team.

One former Leeds star has already suggested that Bijol must be starting ahead of Struijk against West Ham.