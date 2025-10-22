Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wealdstone boss Sam Cox has made it clear that Nottingham Forest Under-21s were the superior team against his side in their National League Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Warren Joyce, who is currently the Nottingham Forest Under-21s boss, was appointed to the role around three years ago, in 2022.

The young Tricky Trees have made a poor start to their campaign, similar to their senior team, who are also struggling and recently brought in Sean Dyche as their new boss.

Nottingham Forest Under-21s have won only one of their six Premier League 2 games, losing four and drawing the other one.

In the newly revived National League Cup, Boreham and Braintree Town have both defeated them this term, but on Tuesday night, they finally got their first win in a while.

Joyce’s young Nottingham Forest side were up against National League outfit Wealdstone and won the match 2-0 at Grosvenor Vale.

Stones’ boss Cox did not take any credit away from Nottingham Forest Under-21s, as he admitted that the Tricky Trees were the best side on the night.

Game Competition Birmingham City (A) Premier League 2 Barrow (A) EFL Trophy Sunderland (H) Premier League 2 Nottingham Forest U21s next three games

He pointed out that the young Tricky Trees have a selection of hungry youngsters, stressing that Wealdstone’s side were not strong enough.

“To be fair, I think they were deserving; they were deserving of the goal”, Cox told the media (0:52) when he was asked if Nottingham Forest Under-21s committed a foul in the build-up to their first goal.

“I don’t think we were good enough today, so they were certainly deserving of the win.

“We can’t be worried about the fouls; we have to be stronger.

“The outfit that we’re playing against they have got some young, hungry players in there.

“But we had to be better – we have got a team of men.”

Next Tuesday, the Nottingham Forest youngsters are back in action, as they face Barrow in the EFL Trophy at Holker Street.

Before then however they have a Premier League 2 outing, away at Birmingham City.