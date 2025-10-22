Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United will scout Club Brugge forward Romeo Vermant when the 21-year-old plays for the Belgian side against Bayern Munich tonight in the Champions League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

In recent years, West Ham have seen a number of attacking arrivals fail to grab the bull by the horns and dominate defences.

Last year, West Ham paid a chunky £27m for Niclas Fullkrug, who was 31 at the time, and has been another flop at the London Stadium.

One former Irons striker, Dean Ashton, also suggested that Fullkrug will not suit new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s system.

The German hitman has not been able to get up to speed at the Hammers and could be on his way out of the club in January, but if he stays, he will keep earning 30 per cent more than he earned at Borussia Dortmund.

Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson also joined as a free agent, but he has not even clocked 200 minutes in the Premier League, starting one game so far.

West Ham are having an awful Premier League season, as they have scored a mere six goals in eight games; three of them came against Nottingham Forest back in August.

Game Date Bayern Munich (A) 22/10 Barcelona (H) 05/11 Sporting Lisbon (A) 26/11 Club Brugge’s next three Champions League games

With the January transfer window now approaching, the Hammers hierarchy are looking to bring in a new forward to help Nuno get them out of trouble.

Club Brugge’s highly rated Vermant has now ended up on West Ham’s radar and the 21-year-old will be scouted by the Irons.

The Premier League club will watch him in action against Bayern Munich tonight at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany-born forward is considered a top talent in Belgium and Club Brugge want at least £20m for Vermant.

Vermant is a Belgium Under-21 international and he has three goals and two assists in all competitions for Club Brugge this season to his name.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for Ivan Toney, who is currently playing his trade in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli.