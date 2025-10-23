Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Brann vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his first Rangers lineup as Gers boss, with Norwegian outfit Brann the opposition in the Europa League this evening.

Under former Rangers manager Russell Martin, the Gers lost Europa League games against Genk and Sturm Graz, increasing the pressure for a win this evening.

Brann lost their Europa League league phase opener away at Lille, a game in which former Rangers striker Hamza Igamane scored, but then bounced back to edge out Utrecht 1-0 in Norway.

The Norwegian league season is nearing its end and Brann beat Haugesund 4-1 last Saturday to sit third in the league standings.

Brann though have a number of injury issues, with goal-getter Saevar Atli Magnusson and winger Niklas Castro both unavailable.

Now Rohl will hope he can begin his time as Rangers boss with a bang by getting all three points in Norway, especially given some fans still have concerns about the club going for another young and proven boss after the Martin debacle.

This evening, Rangers have Jack Butland between the sticks, while at the back Rohl goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga and Jayden Meghoma.

The engine room sees Rangers deploy Joe Rothwell, Nicolas Raskin and Thelo Aasgaard, while Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to try to shake things up from the bench then he has options to call for and they include Danilo and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Brann

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma, Rothwell, Raskin, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Barron, Cornelius, Cameron, Miovski, Fernandez, Moore, Rice, Curtis, McCallion, Danilo